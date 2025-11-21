BBC faces new woes over discredited Diana interview

LONDON: The BBC came under fire again Thursday (Nov 20) in a new book about its bombshell interview with the late Princess Diana, 30 years after it was aired.

A record 22.8 million people watched the interview on Nov 20 1995 in which Diana famously admitted adultery and said there had been "three people" in her marriage, her, Charles and his long-time mistress Camilla Parker Bowles.

The programme was seen as a journalistic coup for reporter Martin Bashir and the BBC at the time but later unravelled when it emerged the journalist had faked documents to secure the interview.

"Dianarama: The Betrayal of Princess Diana" was released on Thursday in the UK.

Penguin Books said the book by former BBC journalist Andy Webb revealed the "true extent of the deception the princess experienced as well as the cover-up which ensued".

To secure the interview, Bashir showed Diana's brother Charles Spencer faked bank statements.

These were intended to show that some of those closest to Diana were spying on her.