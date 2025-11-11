BBC grapples with response to Trump legal threat

LONDON: The BBC's outgoing boss on Tuesday (Nov 11) defended its journalists as the broadcaster grappled with how to respond to US President Donald Trump's threat of a lawsuit over a misleading speech edit.

Trump's lawyers on Monday gave the BBC until Friday to "appropriately compensate" the president for "harm caused" by a documentary containing the edit, or face a US$1 billion lawsuit for damages.

The controversy has already seen the under-fire broadcaster apologise for giving the impression that Trump directly urged "violent action" just before the assault on the US Capitol by his supporters in 2021.

It has also claimed the jobs of two senior executives and lifted the lid on tensions at the top of the renowned institution over the coverage of hot-button issues, including the war in Gaza.

Director general Tim Davie, who resigned on Sunday, admitted the broadcaster had made "some mistakes that have cost us" but said "we've got to fight for our journalism".

"These times are difficult for the BBC, but we will get through it," Davie said, according to BBC News.

The BBC reported that Davie did not directly address Trump's legal threat in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman on Tuesday said it was "not for the government to comment on any ongoing legal matters" related to the BBC.

Starmer had previously defended the BBC as having a "vital role in an age of disinformation". Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is also set to make a statement in parliament about the row.