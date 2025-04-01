Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

BBC says it faces 'unprecedented' funding challenge
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

BBC says it faces 'unprecedented' funding challenge

BBC says it faces 'unprecedented' funding challenge

The BBC logo is displayed above the entrance to the BBC headquarters in London, Jul 10, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Hollie Adams)

01 Apr 2025 01:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
LONDON: The BBC said Monday (Mar 31) its real income has fallen by US$1.3 billion a year compared to 2010 as it warned of "unprecedented" challenges to funding its content. 

"Without intervention, it will be difficult to maintain the current ambition and volume of UK content," the BBC said in its strategic plan for the year ahead.

BBC Group says it expects income of around US$7.9 billion in 2025/26, which represents an around US$1.3 billion annual drop since 2010 once inflation is taken into account. 

"We have delivered significant efficiencies, including cutting 2000 roles over the last five years but we have reached the limit of substantial future gains from this approach," warned the annual report.

The BBC "faces an unprecedented content funding challenge, as co-production partnerships with global streamers and media companies have reduced across the sector," it added.

The BBC is funded primarily through a licence fee on television owners, but that has been frozen for the past two years while general inflation has risen sharply.

Related:

The government is currently reviewing the BBC's Royal Charter, which outlines the corporation's governance.  

"We believe the new Charter should secure a universal public service BBC for a generation," urged the broadcaster. 

"This requires a Charter that: safeguards the BBC's independence; ensures that it is sustainable for the long term, including sufficient, reliable funding; and allows the BBC to respond to changing audience needs with speed and agility," it added.

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

BBC media
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement