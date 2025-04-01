BBC says it faces 'unprecedented' funding challenge

The

BBC

said Monday (Mar 31) its real income has fallen by US$1.3 billion a year compared to 2010 as it warned of "

unprecedented

" challenges to

funding

its content.

LONDON:

"Without intervention, it will be difficult to maintain the current ambition and volume of UK content," the BBC said in its strategic plan for the year ahead.

BBC Group says it expects income of around US$7.9 billion in 2025/26, which represents an around US$1.3 billion annual drop since 2010 once inflation is taken into account.

"We have delivered significant efficiencies, including cutting 2000 roles over the last five years but we have reached the limit of substantial future gains from this approach," warned the annual report.

The BBC "faces an unprecedented content funding challenge, as co-production partnerships with global streamers and media companies have reduced across the sector," it added.

The BBC is funded primarily through a licence fee on television owners, but that has been frozen for the past two years while general inflation has risen sharply.