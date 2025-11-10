BBC boss and head of news quit after criticism of Trump documentary edit

RESPECTED OVERSEAS, QUESTIONED OVER NEWS JUDGEMENT

Widely respected around the world, the BBC has in recent years been accused of failing to maintain its commitment to impartial news, struggling to navigate the deeply polarised political and social environment.

The leaked internal report said BBC Arabic had shown anti-Israel bias in its reporting of the war in Gaza and an effort to cover a group campaigning for single-sex spaces had been suppressed by a small group of staff who saw it as hostile to the transgender community.

The corporation, which is funded by a licence fee paid by all television-watching households, comes under intense scrutiny from some national newspapers and critics on social media, which object to its funding model and perceived liberal stance.

In recent years, it has also struggled to contain multiple scandals. In one, Gary Lineker, at the time its most highly paid sports presenter, was suspended for criticising the government's immigration policy. That briefly led to many sports staff walking off the job in opposition.

It was condemned for showing punk-rap duo Bob Vylan chanting against the Israeli military at Glastonbury, and it pulled a documentary about Gaza earlier this year because it featured the son of a deputy minister in the Hamas-run government.

In the Panorama documentary broadcast last year, Trump was shown telling his supporters that "we’re going to walk down to the Capitol" and that they would "fight like hell", a comment he made in a different part of his speech.

He had actually said his supporters would "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women".

Trump, in a social media post on Sunday, accused the two executives of having tried to influence a US presidential election.

"On top of everything else, they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy!" he said.