UK PM says BBC should 'correct errors' as Trump mulls lawsuit

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday (Nov 12) warned the BBC should "get their house in order" after United States President Donald Trump said he had an "obligation" to sue the corporation for US$1 billion over a misleading speech edit.

Speaking in parliament, Starmer said that while he supports a "strong and independent BBC", he also believed it should "uphold the highest standards to be accountable and correct errors quickly".

"Where mistakes are made, they do need to get their house in order," he said in response to a question calling for him to urge Trump to abandon his legal threat.

Trump's lawyers threatened the British broadcaster with a billion-dollar lawsuit on Monday, according to a letter seen by AFP, as the BBC apologised for giving the impression the president had urged "violent action" ahead of the 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

Later, in a Fox News interview, which was recorded on Monday, Trump was asked if he planned to sue the BBC.

"I guess I have to, why not?" said the president in his first public comments on the potential for legal action.

"I think I have an obligation to do it because you can't allow people to do that," Trump said, without confirming whether he had officially begun proceedings to file a defamation lawsuit.

"They defrauded the public and they've admitted it."

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt later said the president had been "deeply concerned" by the "purposeful and dishonest editing of his speech", but added that he enjoyed a good relationship with the UK prime minister.