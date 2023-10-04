France hits back at bedbug 'invasion' hysteria, calls in sniffer dogs to inspect trains

PARIS: Sniffer dogs will help inspect French trains and the Paris metro for bedbugs after dozens of reports of infestations, the transport minister said on Wednesday (Oct 4), adding that so far not a single bedbug had been found.

Clement Beaune said there had been about ten traveller reports about bedbugs at Paris public transport operator RATP and 37 at rail operator SNCF in recent weeks.

"When there is a problem, we deal with it, we won't deny it. There is no outbreak of bedbugs in public transport," Beaune said after meeting with transport operators and travel associations.

Aghast citizens have reported seeing the creatures in recent weeks on trains, the Paris metro as well as in cinemas and in schools, sparking fears over a supposed invasion.

The sightings have sent a shudder through the country, with France in the midst of hosting the Rugby World Cup and preparing to welcome millions from around the world for the Paris Olympics next year.