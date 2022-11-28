Beer, furniture firms among Russian businesses suffering supply shortages from Ukraine war sanctions

“But, for example, the glue used inside is from Europe. So we tried to find a new glue. And sometimes we don’t have enough for the plywood,” she said. “Then in just a month, something changes again.”

On the other side of the Russian capital, pub owner Dmitry Kanaev is also feeling the effects of the sanctions, with fewer foreign beers for his customers to sample at his One & Only Self Pub.

Western brands are hesitant to sell alcohol to Russia although there are no direct sanctions on the industry. Exchanging Russian roubles internationally is also now slow and risky.

“In the last several years, the quality and the taste of Russian beer has grown significantly,” said Mr Kanaev, adding that it would be easy to replace the German and Czech-styled beers since local brewers already have the expertise to do so.

“But from my point of view, the Belgian beers and the British beers could not be easily replaced at the moment.”

Even the maintenance of equipment in his pub is being threatened.