Beijing's top diplomat tells Kissinger 'impossible to contain' China

BEIJING: Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi told Henry Kissinger on Wednesday (Jul 19) that it is "impossible to contain or encircle" China, hailing the former US secretary of state's role in opening up relations between the two powers.

"China's development has a strong endogenous momentum and inevitable historical logic, and it is impossible to try to transform China, and it is even more impossible to encircle and contain China," Wang told the 100-year-old Kissinger in a meeting in Beijing, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Kissinger, then US national security adviser, secretly flew to Beijing in July 1971 on a mission to establish relations with communist China.

That trip set the stage for a landmark visit by president Richard Nixon, who sought both to shake up the Cold War and enlist help in ending the Vietnam War.

Washington's overtures to an isolated Beijing contributed to China's rise to become a manufacturing powerhouse and the world's largest economy after the United States.

Since leaving office, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kissinger has grown wealthy advising businesses on China - and has warned against a hawkish turn in US policy.