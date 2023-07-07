Logo
World

Belarus defence adviser refuses to confirm or deny location of tactical nuclear weapons
A view shows a tent camp, which, according to the Belarusian Defence Ministry, was set up for exercises at a disused military base near the village of Tsel in the Asipovichy District, Belarus on Jul 7, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)

07 Jul 2023 07:32PM
TSEL, Belarus: An adviser to the Belarus defence minister on Friday (Jul 7) refused to confirm or deny whether Russian tactical nuclear weapons were stored at a facility at Osipovichi in central Belarus.

"Perhaps the CIA thinks that; I don't know what that's based on," Leonid Kasinsky said when asked by Reuters if the weapons were stored at an installation east of Osipovichi.

"No one is ever going to tell you where the tactical nuclear weapons are stationed - you should understand that."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have said that Russia has already transferred some tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus in what Putin called a move to deter the West from attempting to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia.

Nuclear analysts at the Federation of American Scientists said on Jun 30 that new satellite images showed the construction of a double-fenced security perimeter at a weapons depot near Osipovichi. They said Osipovichi was the deployment area for Iskander SS-26 missiles, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, that Russia supplied to Belarus in 2022.

However, they said they could not confirm at this point that the site was "intended for or will definitively be used to store Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus".

Source: Reuters/at

