Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Belarus approves death penalty for officials convicted of high treason
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Belarus approves death penalty for officials convicted of high treason

Belarus approves death penalty for officials convicted of high treason

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko attends a news conference in Minsk, Belarus, Feb 16, 2023. (Photo: BelTA/Handout via REUTERS)

10 Mar 2023 01:47AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2023 01:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law on Thursday (Mar 9) allowing for the use of the death penalty against officials and army servicemen convicted of high treason, his office said.

Belarus, a close ally of Russia, is the only country in Europe that still applies the death penalty. It already exists for crimes such as murder or for acts of terrorism.

Executions are carried out with a single shot to the back of the head.

The new law is part of changes to the criminal code aimed at strengthening Belarus' fight against "crimes of an extremist (terrorist) and anti-state orientation".

Under another change approved by Lukashenko on Thursday, anybody found guilty of "discrediting" the Belarusian armed forces will face a jail term. Russia passed a similar law after invading neighbouring Ukraine just over a year ago.

Belarus has not sent its own troops into Ukraine, but it allowed Russia to use its territory as a launchpad for its operation in February 2022 and has since let Russian warplanes and drones use its airspace for attacks on Ukraine.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Belarus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.