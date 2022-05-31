Logo
Belarus to conduct military mobilisation exercises near Ukraine border: BelTA
FILE PHOTO - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia May 23, 2022. Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin via REUTERS

31 May 2022 06:47AM (Updated: 31 May 2022 06:47AM)
Belarus will conduct military mobilisation exercises in June and July in the Gomel region, state news agency BelTA reported on Monday (May 30).

The Gomel region of Belarus borders Ukraine in the south and, in places, the exclusion zone around the site of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor disaster. To the east, it borders Russia.

On Jun 22-Jul 1, planned exercises with military commissariats - military administrative agencies - and armed forces will be conducted, BelTA reported, citing Andrey Krivonosov, military commissar of the Gomel region.

"Events of this kind are traditionally held to increase the combat and mobilisation readiness of military commissariats, and improve military knowledge and practical skills of those liable for military service," BelTA quoted Krivonosov as saying.

On Jun 28-Jul 16, military training will take place with those liable for military service for territorial defence formations, Krivonosov said.

A close ally of Russia, Belarus said in March that its armed forces were not taking part in what Moscow calls its "special operation" in Ukraine, but it did serve as a launchpad for Russia to send thousands of troops across the border on Feb 24.

On May 26, Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko ordered the creation of a new military command for the south of country bordering Ukraine.

Source: Reuters/ec

