Wagner boss Prigozhin cannot trust Lukashenko: Belarus opposition chief

BRUSSELS: Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko could betray Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, despite offering him refuge after his aborted mutiny, exiled Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said.

"They're not allies. They cannot trust each other," Tikhanovskaya told AFP in an interview in Brussels on Wednesday (Jun 28).

"At any moment Lukashenko can betray Prigozhin, Prigozhin can betray Lukashenko."

Lukashenko on Tuesday said Prigozhin had jetted into Belarus under a deal he mediated to end an armed rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group that posed the greatest challenge yet to Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule.

Tikhanovskaya, who claimed victory against Lukashenko in 2020 presidential elections, said much remained unclear about the agreement.

But she insisted the move by Lukashenko to help his top backer Putin was a marriage of convenience aimed at saving his own regime in Belarus.

"He didn't act just to save Putin's face, or to save Prigozhin, or not to let the civil war happen in Russia," she said.

"He took care only about his personal survival because Lukashenko knows that if the powers in Russia are scrambling, it will be Lukashenko who will be next."