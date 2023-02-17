Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Belarus' Lukashenko says it will only fight alongside Russia if Belarus attacked
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Belarus' Lukashenko says it will only fight alongside Russia if Belarus attacked

Belarus' Lukashenko says it will only fight alongside Russia if Belarus attacked

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Minsk, Belarus, on Jan 19, 2023. (Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

17 Feb 2023 04:37AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 04:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday (Feb 16) he would only order his troops to fight alongside ally Russia if another country launches an attack against Belarus, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

Lukashenko, who has repeatedly denied claims from Kyiv and the West that his country could be dragged further into the war in Ukraine on the side of Moscow, also said he planned to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"I am ready to fight with the Russians from the territory of Belarus in only one case: If even one soldier comes onto the territory of Belarus to kill my people," Belta quoted Lukashenko as telling a news conference on Thursday. "If they commit aggression against Belarus, the response will be the most severe, and the war will take on a completely different nature."

Russia used Belarus as a staging post for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, launching its failed offensive on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv from the country.

A flurry of military activity and joint air force drills between Russia and Belarus earlier this year rekindled concerns that Minsk could be preparing to take a more active role in the conflict.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Belarus Russia Alexander Lukashenko

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.