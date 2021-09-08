Belarus may freeze EU refugee accord to due 'unfriendly actions'

KYIV: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's government said on Wednesday (Sep 8) it could suspend an accord with the European Union on accepting refugees, as both sides traded blame over a build-up of migrants on the Belarusian border.

Lukashenko has submitted a draft law to parliament to suspend the accord, which obliges Minsk to take back migrants who entered the EU via Belarus but who violated their conditions of stay, entry or residence.

"The document was prepared in response to the unfriendly actions taken by the EU and its member states towards Belarus," Lukashenko's press service said in a statement.

"In the near future, the corresponding obligations of our country will be 'frozen'."

EU countries have accused Lukashenko of encouraging hundreds of migrants to cross illegally into the EU via Poland and Lithuania in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Minsk.