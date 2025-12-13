Logo
Logo

World

Belarus frees Nobel winner, top opposition figures as US lifts more sanctions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Belarus frees Nobel winner, top opposition figures as US lifts more sanctions

Belarus frees Nobel winner, top opposition figures as US lifts more sanctions

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with John Coale, the special envoy of US President Donald Trump, in Minsk, Belarus, on Dec 13, 2025. (Photo: Handout via Reuters/President of the Republic of Belarus)

13 Dec 2025 10:47PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VILNIUS: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko freed 123 prisoners on Saturday (Dec 13), including Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski and leading opposition figure Maria Kalesnikava, after two days of talks with an envoy for President Donald Trump, a US statement said.

In return, the US agreed to lift sanctions on Belarusian potash. Potash is a key component in fertilisers, and the former Soviet state is a leading global producer.

The prisoner release was by far the biggest by Lukashenko since Trump's administration opened talks this year with the veteran authoritarian leader, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Western governments had previously shunned him because of his crushing of dissent and backing for Russia's war in Ukraine.

Bialiatski, co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, is a human rights campaigner who fought for years on behalf of political prisoners before becoming one himself. He had been in jail since July 2021.

Human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, founder of the organisation Viasna (Belarus), receives the 2020 Right Livelihood Award at the digital award ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden on Dec 3, 2020. (File photo: TT News Agency via REUTERS/Anders Wiklund)

Also freed were Kalesnikava, a leader of mass protests against Lukashenko in 2020, and Viktar Babaryka, who was arrested that year while preparing to run against the president in an election.

Maria Kalesnikava, a coordinator of Viktar Babaryka's campaign headquarters, makes a heart sign with her hands outside the headquarters of Belarus' Central Electoral Commission in Minsk on Jul 14, 2020. (File photo: AFP/Sergei Gapon)
Would-be presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka, former head of Belgazprombank, holds a press conference in Minsk on Jun 11, 2020. (File photo: AFP/Sergei Gapon)

US officials have told Reuters that engaging with Lukashenko is part of an effort to peel him away from Putin's influence, at least to a degree - an effort that the Belarus opposition, until now, has viewed with extreme scepticism.

Trump's envoy, John Coale, had earlier told reporters in Minsk: "Per the instructions of President Trump, we, the United States, will be lifting sanctions on potash."

The US and the European Union imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Belarus after Minsk launched a violent crackdown on protesters following a disputed election in 2020, jailing nearly all opponents of Lukashenko who did not flee abroad.

Sanctions were tightened after Lukashenko allowed Belarus to serve as a staging ground for Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Related:

Source: Reuters/dy

Related Topics

Belarus Donald Trump United States
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement