Belfast violence fuelled by anti-migrant accounts online

WATCHDOG WARNING

Hadi Alodid, 30, a refugee originally from Sudan, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court Wednesday to face attempted murder and other charges related to the attack.



Beyond the UK, the attack has been the subject of misinformation from a US-based account which falsely suggested Ogilvie was beheaded.



Meanwhile in Europe, Dutch far-right activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek - a longtime Yaxley-Lennon ally - compared the Belfast footage to "genocidal violence".



Britain's media regulator Ofcom on Wednesday urged platforms to limit the spread of posts inciting violence following the unrest that subsequently erupted in Belfast late Tuesday.



Anti-migrant Facebook pages openly celebrated footage of masked rioters torching homes, sparking hundreds of enthusiastic comments.



Some users added upbeat soundtracks to videos of burning houses and mocked fleeing ethnic minority residents.



The events were also reported by Turning Point UK, the British chapter of the conservative activist group founded by the late Charlie Kirk, in a series of anti-migrant posts.



The Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ), a Belfast-based human rights group, warned in a report last year that social media was fanning the flames for riots and race-related violence in Northern Ireland.



The UK province with a troubled history of sectarian violence saw racially-motivated riots in 2024 and last year.