Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Belgium trial for alleged accomplices of 2015 Paris attacks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Belgium trial for alleged accomplices of 2015 Paris attacks

Belgium trial for alleged accomplices of 2015 Paris attacks

The trial is being held in the former NATO headquarters which has been converted into a Belgian court (Photo: AFP/File/JOHN THYS)

16 Apr 2022 10:31AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2022 10:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: Fourteen people charged as accomplices to militants who carried out deadly bomb and gun attacks in Paris in 2015 will go on trial in Belgium from Tuesday (Apr 19).

Proceedings will take place under high security in NATO's former headquarters and are expected to last until May 20, with a verdict likely to take several more weeks.

They are happening in parallel with a trial in Paris of 20 suspects charged in France, which opened in September and is expected to run until the end of June.

The November 2015 Paris attacks saw 130 people killed, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility.

Assailants set off suicide belts outside the Stade de France stadium, as a group of gunmen in a car cut down people outside restaurants and bars. Three militants then killed 90 people attending a performance at the popular Bataclan music venue.

Part of the attack was planned in Belgium, according to prosecutors.

The 14 accused in the Belgian trial - 13 men and one woman - are suspected of transporting, housing or financially helping some of the perpetrators of the attacks.

Charges include driving an alleged attacker to the airport for a trip to Syria.

Some of the suspects are close to Salah Abdeslam, a 32-year-old French national who is the only surviving suspected assailant after failing to set off his bomb belt. Abdeslam is on trial in Paris.

Prosecutors allege they had knowledge of the militant group's intentions, or helped Abdeslam - who was living in the Brussels neighbourhood of Molenbeek - go to ground in the four months following the attacks that he was a fugitive.

TWO TRIED IN ABSENTIA

One of the suspects is Abid Aberkane, Abdeslam's cousin who lived nearby him in Molenbeek. He is charged with hiding Abdeslam at his mother's house in the days before his March 2016 arrest.

Others are friends of the attacks' mastermind, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, or of two brothers who were suicide bombers during later attacks in Brussels on Mar 22, 2016 that killed 32 people.

Another is Ibrahim Abrini, brother of Mohamed Abrini, an alleged assailant who decided not blow himself up during the part of the 2016 attack in Brussels' airport.

Ibrahim Abrini is suspected of helping his brother get to Syria in June 2015, by buying him a phone.

Two of the 14 suspects charged will be tried in absentia. The two, both Belgians, are thought to have died in Syria.

They are Sammy Djedou, whose death was announced by the Pentagon in December 2016, and Youssef Bazarouj, linked to the Islamic State group's external operations cell and who is believed to have been killed in combat.

Djedou, born to an Ivorian father, went to fight in Syria in October 2012. He is the only one in the trial to be described by prosecutors as a leader of a "terrorist group".

Most of the suspects are charged with "participating in the activities of a terrorist group", which carries punishment of up to five years in prison.

Two are to be tried on linked charges: one for allegedly violating laws on guns and explosives, and the other - the only woman on trial - for allegedly providing false identity documents to the assailants in Paris and Brussels.

Source: AFP/ga

Related Topics

terrorism Belgium France

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us