Israel's Netanyahu set for return to power with far-right help

JERUSALEM: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu held a nearly unassailable lead on Thursday (Nov 3) with vote counting almost complete following this week's election, setting him up to form what may be the most right-wing government in Israeli history.

With more than 90 per cent of ballots counted, according to the Central Elections Committee, near complete results put the former prime minister's right-wing bloc ahead in the country's fifth election in four years.

Mr Netanyahu's Likud Party, its ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies and a surging far-right alliance called Religious Zionism were on track for a clear majority in Israel's 120-seat parliament, spelling the end an unprecedented period of political deadlock.

Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, a bitter rival, has not yet conceded defeat, telling supporters of his centrist Yesh Atid Party that the country needed to wait until all votes were counted.

As the remaining ballots were being tallied, the bloc that supports Mr Netanyahu still held 65 seats. The small left-wing Meretz party was hovering around the 3.25 per cent threshold needed to secure a minimum four parliament seats.

If Meretz crosses the line, it could alter Mr Netanyahu's margin of victory, but would not necessarily threaten his majority.

COALITION TALKS

Mr Netanyahu has already begun talks with coalition partners on the make-up of a new government, Israeli media reported, but there was no immediate confirmation from his Likud Party. If the final results confirm Mr Netanyahu's victory, President Isaac Herzog will next week give him 42 days to form a government.