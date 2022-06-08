Car drives into a crowd in Berlin shopping street, one dead

BERLIN: A car drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin on Wednesday (Jun 8), killing one person and smashing through a shop window, police said, in a district of the German capital popular with tourists and shoppers.

More than a dozen people were injured, a police spokesperson at the scene in western Berlin said, next to the war-ravaged Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, one of the German capital's best-known landmarks.

"A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act," police said, adding that the driver had been detained at the scene.

"We are currently on the scene with about 130 emergency personnel," the police added. "The vehicle, a small car, was secured on site."

Investigators were looking into whether the incident was a deliberate attack or possibly an accident with a medical cause, a police spokesperson said.

Police were investigating all possibilities, the spokesperson said, adding that the driver had received some medical treatment.