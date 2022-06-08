Logo
Car drives into a crowd in Berlin shopping street, one dead
A man wearing a police vest walks near a car that crashed into a group of people and ended up in a storefront near Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany, Jun 8, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi)

08 Jun 2022 06:38PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 07:27PM)
BERLIN: A car drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin on Wednesday (Jun 8), killing one person and smashing through a shop window, police said, in a district of the German capital popular with tourists and shoppers.

More than a dozen people were injured, a police spokesperson at the scene in western Berlin said, next to the war-ravaged Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, one of the German capital's best-known landmarks.

"A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act," police said, adding that the driver had been detained at the scene.

"We are currently on the scene with about 130 emergency personnel," the police added. "The vehicle, a small car, was secured on site."

Investigators were looking into whether the incident was a deliberate attack or possibly an accident with a medical cause, a police spokesperson said.

Police were investigating all possibilities, the spokesperson said, adding that the driver had received some medical treatment.

Debris is pictured along the road as emergency crews work near the site after a car crashed into a group of people at Tauentzienstrasse in Berlin, Germany on Jun 8, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

Blankets covered what appeared to be a body in a cordoned-off area guarded by police, Reuters images showed. A small, silver-coloured Renault car was lodged inside a shop after smashing through a plate glass window.

Rescue workers moved apparently conscious people on stretchers towards an ambulance, including one woman sitting up, and another who covered her face with her hand.

John Barrowman, an actor who was at the scene, told Sky News in the UK: "I saw a woman being put into an ambulance ... it looked like they were resuscitating somebody."

The site, on a shopping street near a McDonald's restaurant, was cordoned off. Bystanders looked up at a helicopter circling above.

The incident took place near the scene of a fatal attack on Dec 19, 2016, when Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then ploughed it into a crowded western Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.

Amri then fled to Italy, where Italian police shot him dead.

Source: Reuters/ic

