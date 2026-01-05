Berlin police suspect far-left group of attack on power cables

She said that as of Sunday morning, power had been restored to around 10,000 homes.



However, Stromnetz Berlin, which runs the city's electricity network, said that it would take until Thursday to reconnect all customers, with freezing temperatures slowing the repair work to the cables.



The Volcano Group has previously said it was behind an act of sabotage at a Tesla factory in which power lines supplying the site were set on fire.



The German capital also suffered a major power outage affecting tens of thousands of residents in September after a blaze hit electricity pylons.



Police also suspected arson in that case, and an unnamed anarchist group claimed responsibility online for starting the blaze.



Germany has been on high alert for sabotage activities directed at its infrastructure, including from foreign actors such as Russia.