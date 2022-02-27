More than 100,000 people in Berlin protest Russia's invasion

BERLIN: More than 100,000 people protested in solidarity with Ukraine in Berlin on Sunday (Feb 27), calling for the end of Russia's invasion and saying history should not repeat itself.

Train and underground service were interrupted in some parts of the German capital as thousands made their way to the Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin, near the Russian embassy.

The crowd of protesters bearing signs reading: "Stop the War", "Putin's last war" and "We stand with Ukraine" along with Ukrainian and European Union flags, extended from the Victory Column in the heart of the capital along the Straße des 17 Juni street and boulevard to the Brandenburg Gate.

The street is named after the Jun 17, 1953, uprising in East Germany against its communist rulers.