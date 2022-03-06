Besieged Ukraine port city Mariupol begins new evacuation bid

LAST BRIDGE

Efforts Saturday to get people out of Mariupol - one of the most ferocious scenes of war - collapsed almost immediately with both sides accusing each other of breaching a ceasefire agreement.

"From 1200 (1000 GMT) the evacuation of the civilian population begins," city officials said in a statement, which said a ceasefire was agreed with Russian-led forces surrounding the city.

The strategic city of Mariupol on the Azov Sea has for days been under siege and without electricity, food and water, with stop-start ceasefires.

Its mayor, Vadim Boitchenko, said in an interview published on YouTube that "Mariupol no longer exists" and that thousands of people have been wounded.

"The situation is very difficult," he said. "I ask our American and European partners: help us, save Mariupol."

Elsewhere, Russian forces have been inching closer to the capital Kyiv in an assault that has become ever-more indiscriminate - and deadly.

At Bilogordoka on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukrainian troops have planted explosives on what they say is the last intact bridge standing in the way of Russian forces advancing down the western flank of the capital.

"This is the last bridge, we're defending it and not letting them break through to Kyiv," said a fighter who gave his name as "Casper".

The former paratrooper who joined Ukraine's volunteer territorial defence units said his team will "do everything possible to keep it standing".

PLANES PLEA

If the Russians advanced, they will blow it up, he worried, saying they will "make sure to sink as many enemy tanks as we can while we do it".

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Russians were turning their eyes to the west to the historic port city of Odessa, which has so far been largely spared from shelling.

"Russians have always come to Odessa. They have always felt only warmth in Odessa. Only sincerity. And now what? Bombs against Odessa? Artillery against Odessa? Missiles against Odessa?" raged Zelenskyy.

"This is going to be a military crime. This is going to be a historical crime."

Kyiv has urged the West to boost its military assistance, with Zelenskyy pleading for Eastern European neighbours to provide Russian-made planes that his pilots are trained to fly.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was "working actively" on a deal with Poland to supply Ukraine with jets.

Several US media earlier reported Washington is working on a deal in which Poland would send Soviet-era aircraft to Ukraine in return for US F-16 fighter jets.

Weapons, ammunition and funds have poured into Ukraine from Western allies as they seek to bolster Kyiv against Moscow's invasion.

Washington last week authorised US$350 million of military equipment -- the largest such package in US history.