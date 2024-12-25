Bethlehem marks sombre Christmas under shadow of war

BETHLEHEM: Hundreds of people gathered at the Church of the Nativity in the Christian holy city of Bethlehem on Tuesday (Dec 24) to mark another solemn Christmas overshadowed by the war in Gaza.
Missing for a second consecutive year were the festive decorations, and the crowd paled in comparison to the throngs of tourists and pilgrims of Christmases past - a reflection of the sombre mood as the war between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip churns on.
At Manger Square, the heart of the Palestinian city dominated by the revered church that marks the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, a group of scouts held a small parade that broke the morning's silence.
"Our children want to play and laugh," read a sign carried by one of them, as his friends whistled and cheered.
The war in Gaza - which is cut off from the occupied West Bank by Israeli territory - erupted after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7 last year.
The attack, the deadliest in Israel's history, resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.
Israel's retaliatory war in Gaza has left 45,338 people dead, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the UN considers reliable.
Traditionally in Bethlehem, a grand Christmas tree would light up Manger Square, but local authorities opted against elaborate celebrations for a second year.
"This year we limited our joy," Bethlehem mayor Anton Salman told AFP.
Prayers, including the church's famed midnight mass, will still be held in the presence of the Catholic Church's Latin Patriarch, but the festivities will be of a more strictly religious nature.
Despite the gloomy mood, some Christians in the Holy Land - who number about 185,000 in Israel and 47,000 in the Palestinian territories - were finding refuge in prayer.
"Christmas is a feast of faith ... We're going to pray and ask God to end our suffering," Salman said.
In a message to Christians all over the world, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked them for supporting Israel's fight against the "forces of evil".
"You've stood by our side resiliently, consistently, forcefully as Israel defends our civilisation against barbarism," he said.
