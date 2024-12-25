Bethlehem marks sombre Christmas under shadow of war

At Manger Square, the heart of the Palestinian city dominated by the revered church that marks the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, a group of scouts held a small parade that broke the morning's silence.



"Our children want to play and laugh," read a sign carried by one of them, as his friends whistled and cheered.



The war in Gaza - which is cut off from the occupied West Bank by Israeli territory - erupted after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7 last year.