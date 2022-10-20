Beyond cutting hair and rhetoric, there is little the West can do to change Iran's trajectory

PARIS: Western actors and officials have cut their hair on camera to dramatise their support for Iranian women whose protests have rocked the Islamic Republic since a 22-year-old woman died in the custody of Iran's morality police over a month ago.

"For freedom," French actor Juliette Binoche said as she snipped off a hank of auburn hair in solidarity with Iranians decrying the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested on Sep 13 in Tehran for "inappropriate attire" and died three days later.

Belgium's foreign minister and two other lawmakers cut their hair in parliament.

The performances hint at a deeper reality: Beyond voicing support, criticising abuses and giving protesters digital tools to communicate, Western governments have few policy levers to influence events in Iran, officials and analysts said.

Four years of economic sanctions, reimposed by former United States president Donald Trump in 2018 and continued, if inconsistently enforced by his successor Joe Biden, have not stopped Iran's expansion of its nuclear program, let alone curtailed its support for proxies abroad or crushing dissent at home.

In a world where oil prices have risen with the Ukraine war and where Iran's major oil buyers, China and India, seem unfazed by the threat of stronger enforcement of US sanctions, it seems that Tehran will continue to have a financial lifeline.

"In terms of economic tools that could really change the regime's outlook ... those tools are very limited," said Henry Rome of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think-tank.