Biden administration announces US$8 billion arms sale to Israel

The Biden administration has provided Israel with billions in arms aid since Israeli forces launched a massive attack on Hamas militants in Gaza in response to their deadly Oct 7 surprise attack in southern Israel.



The outgoing US president has repeatedly vowed "ironclad" support for Israel.

But against the backdrop of a rising Palestinian death toll - now over 45,700, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza - and the increasingly dire conditions facing civilians, the US support has become a sensitive political issue.



Many Arab and Muslim Americans, joined by some progressives, vowed not to vote for Biden in the November presidential election unless he halted the weapons aid to Israel. Students on dozens of US campuses protested the aid.



But the official said Saturday that "the president has made clear Israel has a right to defend its citizens, consistent with international law and international humanitarian law, and to deter aggression from Iran and its proxy organizations. We will continue to provide the capabilities necessary for Israel's defence".