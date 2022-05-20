Biden administration authorises US$100 million more in Ukraine military aid

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's administration authorised US$100 million of additional military aid to Ukraine on Thursday (May 19), the latest in a series of transfers to help Kyiv repel Russia's invasion, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The new transfers will be the tenth time that Biden has used his Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) to help Ukraine and would account for the US$100 million remaining in that funding, which allows the president to authorise the transfer of excess weapons from US stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

In a statement, Blinken said the US$100 million drawdown brings total US military assistance to Ukraine to about US$3.9 billion in arms and equipment since Russia launched its invasion of its neighbour on Feb 24.

The war, which the Kremlin describes as a "special military operation", has killed thousands of civilians, forced millions of Ukrainians from their homes and reduced cities to rubble. Russia has little to show for it beyond a strip of territory in southern Ukraine and marginal gains in the eastern part of the country.

"Ukraine's courageous defence forces remain firmly in the fight," Blinken said in a statement. "The United States, as well as more than 40 Allies and partner countries, are working around the clock to expedite shipments of arms and equipment essential to Ukraine's defence."