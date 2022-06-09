Biden administration 'not too worried' about slow pace of pre-orders of COVID-19 vaccine for children

Pre-orders of vaccines for children under the age of five have been slow, but Biden administration senior officials say they are not alarmed and expect the pace to pick up after federal approvals later this month.

The administration expects vaccinations of young children to begin in earnest as early as Jun 21, if the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approve the vaccines in separate meetings slated for next week, officials told reporters on Wednesday (Jun 8).

The vaccines will be distributed to pediatricians, children's hospitals, local pharmacies and local health clinics, officials said.

The administration has allowed states and others to pre-order from an initial batch of five million Moderna and Pfizer vaccines - 2.5 million each - as a way to expedite getting needles in arms.

Thus far, 58 per cent of the available 2.5 million Pfizer vaccines have been ordered and just 34 per cent of the Moderna vaccines, officials said.

"Our experience has been that people are slow to order and this has been true across each of the times we've opened up ordering," a senior administration official said. "We're not too worried or focused on that. We'll continue to do the outreach."