Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Biden administration raises alarm on rising energy prices
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Biden administration raises alarm on rising energy prices

Biden administration raises alarm on rising energy prices

President Joe Biden speaks as he receives a briefing in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting hurricane preparedness. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

11 Aug 2021 09:01PM (Updated: 11 Aug 2021 09:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: United States President Joe Biden's administration is raising alarms at home and abroad about rising energy prices slowing the nation's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic-induced recession.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday (Aug 11) called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to move faster to restore the global supply of petroleum to pre-pandemic levels, as the White House asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate the domestic gasoline market for any anti-competitive behaviour that could be increasing prices.

The joint actions on Wednesday come as the Biden administration is increasingly sensitive to rising prices across the economy as it faces both political and policy pressure from inflation.

“Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery," Sullivan said in a statement.

He said that the administration was pressuring OPEC and producers allied with the cartel, both in public and in private, to more swiftly undo the production cuts put in place at the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, National Economic Council director Brian Deese asked FTC chair Lina Khan to “monitor the US gasoline market and address any illegal conduct that might be contributing to price increases for consumers at the pump”.

The FTC is an independent agency and may take advice, but not direction, from the White House.

Analysts are expecting the latest US headline inflation rate, due on Wednesday, to grow at an annualised rate of 5.3 per cent. This is slightly lower than June’s 5.4 per cent, which was the highest in more than a decade.

Rising prices, both at the pump and across other consumer goods, have become a potent talking point among Biden's GOP critics.

The White House has insisted that inflation will cool as the economy recovers from the twin shocks of the pandemic and virus-induced lockdowns.

Source: AP/kg

Related Topics

United States OPEC energy COVID-19 coronavirus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us