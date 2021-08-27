Biden warns Kabul bombers 'we will hunt you down'

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden pledged Thursday (Aug 26) to hunt down the perpetrators of the suicide bombings that killed 13 American troops in Kabul and said the United States will not be deterred from its mission to evacuate thousands of civilians from Afghanistan.

"To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said.

In a solemn address from the White House, he praised the slain US servicemen as "heroes" and said the evacuation mission from Kabul will continue until the planned US withdrawal date of Aug 31.

"We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation," Biden said.