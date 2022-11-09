Biden agenda at stake and Trump in the wings as US votes

PITTSBURGH: Millions of Americans voted on Tuesday (Nov 8) in midterm elections that will decide the balance of power in Congress, determine the future of President Joe Biden's agenda and test the viability of another White House run by Donald Trump.

Biden's Democrats are facing a gargantuan struggle to hang on to Congress, after a race the president has cast as a "defining" moment for US democracy - while Trump's Republicans campaigned hard on kitchen-table issues like inflation and crime.

"It's Election Day, America," the 79-year-old Biden tweeted. "Make your voice heard today. Vote."

Casting his ballot in Florida, Trump again teased a potential announcement next week of a 2024 presidential run, telling reporters that Nov 15 "will be a very exciting day for a lot of people."

At stake in Tuesday's election are all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and a slew of state and local posts. Five states are holding referendums on abortion.

Democrats currently hold a slim majority in the House and control of the evenly split Senate thanks to the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

But Republicans are heavily favoured to win the House and possibly also flip the Senate.

First results will begin trickling in after 7pm but, with razor-thin margins in key races, a full picture may not be available for days or even weeks, setting the stage for acrimonious challenges.

The bitter political divide in the country was on the minds of many voters as they cast their ballots.

"Politicians, a lot of them, are playing games to keep us fighting amongst ourselves, the little people," said Kay Georgopolous, who recently retired from her sales job, as she cast her vote in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For others, it was abortion or the state of the economy.

"Abortion is probably the biggest issue for me," said Alexandra Ashley, a 30-year-old lawyer as she voted in Pittsburgh. "I want to make sure it's available for everybody and safe."

Voting in Phoenix, Arizona, Kenneth Bellows, a 32-year-old law student, said the chilly economy is "hurting Americans who are just trying to get by".