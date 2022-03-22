Biden, allies discuss Russia's 'brutal' war in key week for Western unity

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and European allies discussed Russia's "brutal" war in Ukraine on Monday (Mar 21), kicking off a crucial week in the Western standoff with Moscow that will see Biden visit Poland after attending NATO and EU summits.

Biden hosted the call, lasting just under one hour, with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson "to discuss their coordinated responses", the White House said.

"The leaders discussed their serious concerns about Russia's brutal tactics in Ukraine, including its attacks on civilians," a White House statement said.

"They underscored their continued support for Ukraine, including by providing security assistance to the brave Ukrainians who are defending their country from Russian aggression, and humanitarian assistance to the millions of Ukrainians who have fled," it said.

On Wednesday, Biden will depart on the most momentous foreign trip of his presidency to date. He attends the twin summits on Thursday in Brussels, then meets President Andrzej Duda in Poland, on the frontline of the West's confrontation with Russia, Saturday.

Russia's war is about to enter its second month, and US and Western allies have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow, crippling the rouble and stock market, while going after President Vladimir Putin's wealthy supporters.