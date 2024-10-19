Biden and allies in Berlin vow no let-up in support for Ukraine

"We're headed into a very difficult winter. We cannot let up," Biden said.



In another worrying development for Ukraine, North Korea has decided to send a "large-scale" troop deployment to support Moscow's war, according to Seoul's spy agency. It said 1,500 special forces were already in eastern Russia undergoing training.

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his "victory plan" to the European Union and NATO, but his allies have not agreed to his request for immediate NATO membership.



Washington and London have also rejected Ukrainian requests for clearance to use donated long-range weapons against targets inside Russia. Berlin has also refused to send its own long-range Taurus missile system.



"We are supporting Ukraine as powerfully as we can," Scholz said. "And at the same time we are making sure that NATO does not become a party to the war, so that this war does not turn into an even bigger catastrophe."