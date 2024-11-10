Logo
Biden and Trump to meet at White House on Wednesday
Biden and Trump to meet at White House on Wednesday

Biden and Trump to meet at White House on Wednesday
This combo image shows President Joe Biden, left, and President-elect Donald Trump, right. (PHOTO: AP/Susan Walsh)
10 Nov 2024 01:15AM
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden will meet with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday (Nov 13) after the US leader pledged an orderly transfer of power following the Republican's decisive election victory.   

Biden and Trump will meet at the Oval Office at 11:00 am local time (1600 GMT), the White House said Saturday, with the clock ticking down to the ex-president's return to power in January.

Trump sealed a historic comeback to the White House in the November 5 election, cementing what is set to be more than a decade of US politics overshadowed by his hardline, disruptive right-wing politics.

The 78-year-old won wider margins than before, despite a criminal conviction, two impeachments while in office and warnings from his former chief of staff that he is a "fascist".

Exit polls showed that voters' top concern remained the economy and inflation that spiked under Biden in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden, who dropped out of the race in July over concerns about his ability to continue at the age of 81, called Trump to congratulate him after his election win.

Source: AFP/fs

