Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Biden to announce new COVID-19 steps ahead of UN meeting, surgeon general says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Biden to announce new COVID-19 steps ahead of UN meeting, surgeon general says

Biden to announce new COVID-19 steps ahead of UN meeting, surgeon general says
US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sep 11, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
Biden to announce new COVID-19 steps ahead of UN meeting, surgeon general says
United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy delivers remarks during a news conference with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at the White House in Washington, on Jul 15, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Tom Brenner)
13 Sep 2021 03:32AM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 03:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will announce new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 before the UN General Assembly meets, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said on Sunday (Sep 12).

Murthy did not specify what those steps would be. The next session of the General Assembly opens Tuesday; the first day of general debate will be the following week.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Murthy defended Biden's efforts to expand vaccination in the United States.

"There will be more actions that we continue to work on, especially in the global front," he said.

Biden on Thursday said he would require federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and mandate that large employers either require their workers to be vaccinated or regularly tested.

Biden said the United States had donated 140 million vaccine doses to other countries. "That's American leadership on a global stage, and that's just the beginning," he said.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Joe Biden COVID-19 coronavirus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us