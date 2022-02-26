Biden approves US$350 million in military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden instructed the US State Department to release up to an additional US$350 million worth of weapons from US stocks to Ukraine on Friday as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that US$350 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defence.

Ukraine has been asking for Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles to shoot down aircraft.

On Saturday (Feb 26), Blinken said in a statement that this third authorization for weapons shipments to Ukraine was "unprecedented." The Pentagon said the weapons included anti-armour, small arms and various munitions in support of Ukraine's front-line defenders.

The United States drew from US weapons stocks to supply Ukraine in the fall of 2021 and then again in December. Over the past year the United States has committed more than US$1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, Blinken said.