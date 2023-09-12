Biden asks Americans to honour Sep 11 dead by rejecting extremism

ANCHORAGE: President Joe Biden urged Americans on Monday (Sep 11) not to succumb to the "poisonous politics of difference and division" as he sought to revive the spirit of national unity after the deadly Sep 11, 2001, attacks 22 years ago.

"It shouldn't take a national tragedy to remind us of the power of national unity, but that's how we truly honour those we lost on 9/11," Biden told about 1,000 US military personnel at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

Biden, his wife Jill, Vice President Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff and US military commanders participated in separate events to remember those who died in the Sep 11 attacks and the war in Afghanistan that resulted.

On Sep 11, 2001, hijackers seized control of three jetliners and crashed them into the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. A fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers overcame the hijackers.