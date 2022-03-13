Biden authorises US$200 million in new weapons, military training for Ukraine

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Saturday (Mar 12) authorised an additional US$200 million in weapons and other assistance for Ukraine, the White House said, as Ukrainian officials said heavy shelling by Russian forces were endangering attempted evacuations of civilians.

The decision brings total US security aid provided to Ukraine to US$1.2 billion since January 2021, and to US$3.2 billion since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine, according to senior administration officials.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that up to $200 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense.

The funds can be used for weapons and other defense articles from the Defense Department's stock, as well as military education and training to help Ukraine against invading Russian forces.

The Pentagon had no immediate comment on the additional aid and what types of weapons would be included.