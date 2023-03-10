Biden to host Australia and Britain to reveal details of submarine pact to counter China

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will meet leaders of Australia and Britain in San Diego on Monday (Mar 13) to announce a way forward for Australia to receive nuclear-powered submarines in Canberra's biggest-ever defence project.

The three countries announced the so-called AUKUS plan in 2021 as part of efforts to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region.

However, questions remain over strict US curbs on the extensive technology sharing needed for the project and about the length of time it will take to deliver the submarines.

Australia is expected to buy up to five US Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines in the 2030s as part of the landmark agreement to be revealed in detail by Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rushi Sunak, four US officials told Reuters this week.

The agreement would have multiple stages with at least one US submarine visiting Australian ports in the coming years and end in the late 2030s with a new class of submarines built with British designs and American technology, one of the officials said.

Two of the officials said that after the annual port visits, the United States would forward deploy some submarines in Western Australia by around 2027.

In the early 2030s, Australia would buy three Virginia-class submarines and have the option to buy two more.

China has condemned the effort by the Western allies, who are seeking to counter its military buildup, pressure on Taiwan and increasingly muscular deployments in the contested South China Sea.