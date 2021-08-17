Biden to break silence with address to nation on Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: United States President Joe Biden will break his silence on Monday (Aug 16) on the fiasco in Afghanistan with an address to the nation from the White House, as a lightning Taliban victory sent the Democrat's domestic political fortunes reeling.

Cutting short his planned vacation, Biden will return to Washington from the Camp David presidential residence and "will deliver remarks on Afghanistan" in the White House's East Room, a statement said.

The address was scheduled for 3.45pm (3.45am on Tuesday, Singapore time).

Earlier, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC that the country "can expect to hear from the president soon".

"He's right now actively engaged with his national security team. He is working the situation hard," Sullivan said.

All weekend, the Democrat, who took office with more foreign policy experience than any new president in decades, stayed hunkered down at the secluded Camp David.

As stunning images played out of Kabul, where a frantic US evacuation echoed the 1975 fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War, Biden was near invisible.

His only statement came in written form on Saturday, insisting that the sudden US withdrawal from Afghanistan, triggering a Taliban total takeover, had been the only possible choice.