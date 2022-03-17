Biden calls Putin a 'war criminal', sending more weapons to Ukraine

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Mar 16) said Russian President Vladimir Putin "is a war criminal" for attacking Ukraine and announced an additional US$800 million in security assistance including weapons to take down Russian planes and tanks.

In an exchange with a reporter at the White House, Biden said, "Oh I think he is a war criminal," after initially responding with a "no" to a question about whether he was ready to call Putin that.

That is the first time Biden has publicly branded Putin with that phrase. Last week, during a trip to Poland, Vice President Harris said Russia should "absolutely" be investigated for potential war crimes.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki later said Biden was speaking from his heart, noting there is a separate legal process to determine whether Putin has violated international law and committed war crimes, and that that process currently is underway at the State Department.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Biden's characterisation of Putin was "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric", Tass news agency said.

Earlier in the day, Biden said the United States has offered Ukraine US$1 billion in security aid, addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's urgent appeal to the US Congress for military help to fend off the Russian invasion. The US will continue to give Ukraine weapons to fight and defend themselves, offer humanitarian relief and support Ukraine's economy with additional financial assistance, he added.

"This new package on its own is going to provide unprecedented assistance to Ukraine, and includes 800 anti-aircraft systems," Biden said, to halt attacks on Ukrainians by Russian planes and helicopters.