Biden calls Texas abortion law 'vigilante' justice

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Friday (Sep 3) called a measure in Texas encouraging the public to enforce severe new abortion restrictions "vigilante" justice.

"The most pernicious thing about the Texas law is it sort of creates a vigilante system, where people get rewards," Biden said at the White House, adding the measure "sounds ridiculous, almost un-American".

He was referring to a new law adopted in Texas that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy - before women in many instances know they are pregnant - and also rewards private citizens who report violators.