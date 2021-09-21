Biden calls on US Supreme Court to protect abortion rights

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's administration urged the US Supreme Court on Monday (Sep 20) not to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalised abortion nationwide in an upcoming case concerning a restrictive Mississippi law.

The administration brief backs Jackson Women's Health Organization, the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, in its fight over the state's attempt to ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

It said Roe v Wade and a subsequent 1992 decision that affirmed it recognises "that forcing a woman to continue a pregnancy against her will is a profound intrusion on her autonomy, her bodily integrity, and her equal standing in society".

Abortion opponents have asked the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, to overturn the 1973 ruling.

The case will be argued on Dec 1, with a ruling expected by the end of June.

Prominent women athletes including soccer star Megan Rapinoe also filed a brief on Monday backing the clinic.

Mississippi's lawyers said in papers filed with the court in July that the Roe v Wade ruling and the 1992 decision were both "egregiously wrong" and should be overturned.

The Supreme Court's central role in the fight over abortion rights was highlighted on Sep 1. In a late-night decision, the court allowed a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to stay in effect, setting off a firestorm of criticism from abortion rights advocates.

The Biden administration sued Texas on Sep 9 in a bid to block the measure.