Biden condemns 'sheer evil' of Hamas attacks on Israel

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden condemned the attacks by Hamas on US ally Israel as "sheer evil" in an emotional speech on Tuesday (Oct 10) and said Washington is ready to deploy more military assets to the region.

The Palestinian militant group had carried out atrocities including murders of entire families and rapes of women, an indignant Biden said from the White House, also mentioning "stomach-turning reports of babies being killed".

"There are moments in this life - I mean this literally - when a pure unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world," he said in a hushed voice during a televised speech.

"This is an act of sheer evil."

Biden also confirmed that at least 14 Americans had died in the surprise attacks on Saturday, and that a number had been taken captive by Hamas, which has threatened to kill hostages if Israel does not warn civilians of upcoming attacks on Gaza.

At least 20 US citizens were still missing, although that was not the total number of hostages, Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Hamas retorted that Biden's comments were an "attempt to cover crimes" by Israel.

"SICKENING"

Biden's remarks were his clearest show of support for Israel yet as the death toll surged above 900 in the "sickening" attack by Hamas. Gaza officials have also reported 900 people killed in Israeli air strikes.

Flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden pledged that "we stand with Israel and we will make sure it has what it needs".

The 80-year-old president also underlined his message with unusually graphic descriptions of the carnage in Israel.

"Parents butchered, using their bodies to try to protect their children," Biden said during the 10-minute speech. "Young people massacred while attending a musical festival to celebrate peace. Women raped, assaulted, paraded as trophies."

As fears grow of a regional conflagration, Biden was equally direct about long-term foe Iran, which backs Hamas as well as the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

"To any country, any organisation, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word: don't."