Biden condemns 'sheer evil' of Hamas attacks on Israel

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden condemned the attacks by Hamas on US ally Israel as "sheer evil" in an emotional speech on Tuesday (Oct 10) and said Washington is ready to deploy more military assets to the region.

The Palestinian militant group had carried out atrocities including murders of entire families and rapes of women, along with "stomach-turning reports of babies being killed," Biden from the White House.

"There are moments in this life - I mean this literally - when a pure unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world," he said in a hushed voice during a televised speech. "This is an act of sheer evil."

Biden also confirmed that at least 14 Americans had died and that a number had been taken hostage by Hamas, which has threatened to kill hostages if Israel does not warn civilians of upcoming attacks on Gaza.

Biden, a long-time supporter of Israel, said that the United States would support Israel "today, tomorrow, as we always have."

Biden, 80, added that he had one word - "Don't" - for any of Israel's adversaries who might try to get involved, in a clear message to long-term foe Iran, which backs Hamas.

The president's remarks were delayed by more than an hour while he and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "discuss our support for Israel".

Biden earlier posted a picture of himself and Harris meeting with the top US military, intelligence and diplomatic officials in the secure White House Situation Room.

He said on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, that they "sat down with our teams to receive a situation update on the terrorist attack in Israel and to direct next steps."

"We connected with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss coordination to support Israel, deter hostile actors, and protect innocent people," he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA chief William Burns were among those in the room, while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top military officer Charles "CQ" Brown could be seen joining by video from a NATO meeting in Brussels.

The State Department, meanwhile, announced that Blinken would be visiting Israel to show "solidarity and support" on Thursday.

"BARBARITY"

The United States sent fresh military assistance for Israel after the Hamas attacks, and has also ordered its largest aircraft carrier to move closer to Israel in a show of support, along with other warships and a host of fighter jets.

Biden said he was ready to move "additional assets" if needed to show Washington's backing for its ally and bolster its presence in the tense region.

But the conflict has also created a hostage crisis for Washington, which Biden will have few options for resolving.

Hamas has held around 150 hostages since its ground incursion, among them children, elderly and young people. It has warned it would start killing hostages every time Israel strikes a civilian target in Gaza without warning.

"You can't take a threat like that lightly," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN earlier. "You've got to take it seriously because of the barbarity that Hamas has already shown that they're capable of."

The United States had offered Israel intelligence and "hostage recovery expertise," Kirby said.

Biden's response is being closely watched at home ahead of next year's US presidential election where Republicans accuse him of being soft on Iran, Hamas's sponsor.

It is also being scrutinized in the region amid fears of a regional conflagration.

In a joint statement on Monday, Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Britain warned that "this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage."