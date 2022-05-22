Logo
Biden congratulates Australian PM-elect Albanese: White House
Anthony Albanese said Saturday's election was a "big moment" in his life, but insisted he wanted it to be "a big moment for the country" (Photo: AFP/Wendell Teodoro)

22 May 2022 06:18PM (Updated: 22 May 2022 06:18PM)
TOKYO: US President Joe Biden on Sunday (May 22) called Australia's incoming prime minister Anthony Albanese to congratulate him on his election victory and underline the strength of their countries' alliance, the White House said.

The two leaders will meet Tuesday at the Quad group summit in Tokyo and the White House has praised Albanese for deciding to make the trip.

"President Biden reaffirmed the United States' steadfast commitment to the US-Australia alliance and his intent to work closely with the new government to make it stronger still," it said in a statement.

"President Biden expressed deep appreciation for the prime minister-designate's own early commitment to the alliance, reflected in his decision to travel almost immediately to Tokyo to attend the Quad Summit."

This is "a vital opportunity to exchange views and continue to drive practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific", the statement added, using the administration's term for the Asia-Pacific region.

The Quad, comprising Australia, Japan, India and the United States, is a loose grouping established during Washington's efforts to reinforce its regional leadership and counteract an increasingly muscular Chinese military and trade presence.
 

Source: AFP/ta

