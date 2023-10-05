Biden cultivates presidential aura as Republicans implode

WASHINGTON: As the Republican Party tears itself apart, US President Joe Biden is putting himself above the fray in a bid to show he is the calm alternative to chaos.

The Democrat took a presidential tone on Wednesday (Oct 4) as he urged an end to the "poisonous atmosphere" in Washington and announced a major speech on aid for Ukraine.

It capped a week during which he rolled out a series of voter-friendly announcements on health care and student debt, while his rivals were grabbing unwanted headlines with their brutal infighting.

The contrast could not have been clearer with Republicans, whose ability to legislate has been thrown into turmoil after hardliners ousted their own House speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The 80-year-old Biden, who is battling low approval ratings ahead of next year's US presidential election, also stayed silent on his likely 2024 rival Donald Trump's appearance in court in New York in a fraud case.

"Biden being in the background is a very good strategy," Robert Rowland, a political communication expert at the University of Kansas, told AFP.

"He should demonstrate he is a strong president and let the Republican bloodbath unfold. He cannot do anything about it, he might as well let the Democrats benefit from it."

"SPLIT SCREEN"

The strategy plays into the White House's "split screen strategy" to highlight the contrast with the Republicans - often literally using side-by-side images on social media.

That also involves using the power and symbolism of the presidency, with Biden giving televised remarks from behind a lectern in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday.

Biden urged squabbling Republicans to work with Democrats on Ukraine and also to avoid the threat of another government shutdown next month, after narrowly averting one at the weekend.

"We need to stop seeing each other as enemies," he said.