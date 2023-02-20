Logo
World

Biden to discuss more troops in upcoming visit, Polish PM says
World

Biden to discuss more troops in upcoming visit, Polish PM says

Biden to discuss more troops in upcoming visit, Polish PM says

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki gives a speech at an honor festive matinee for Wolfgang Schaeuble, who served 50 years as a member of Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, on Jan 16, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Pool)

20 Feb 2023 02:40AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2023 02:40AM)
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday (Feb 19) that he and US President Joe Biden will discuss possibly increasing US troop presence in Poland and making it more permanent during Biden's upcoming visit to Warsaw.

"We are in the process of discussion with President Biden's administration about making their (troop) presence more permanent and increasing them," Morawiecki said on CBS's Face the Nation.

"I'm very grateful also for sending new Patriot systems and other very modern weapons and munitions because this is also to some extent a proxy for presence of soldiers, but of course the two go in tandem," he said.

Biden will visit Poland over Feb 20-22 to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The United States bolstered its troop presence in Poland ahead of the Feb 24, 2022, invasion and currently has roughly 11,000 personnel on rotation there, according to CBS.

Biden said last June that the United States would set up a new permanent army headquarters in Poland in response to Russian threats.

Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Eastern European allies and speak about Ukraine, but has no plans to cross into neighbouring Ukraine, according to the White House.

Source: Reuters

