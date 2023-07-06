Biden discusses Sweden's stalled NATO bid with PM

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden greets Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the White House on Wednesday (Jul 5) to discuss Sweden's stalled bid to join NATO and Western support for Ukraine ahead of the military alliance's summit next week.

The Oval Office meeting kicks off a string of diplomatic events for Biden centred on NATO. He leaves on Sunday for one-day trip to close ally Britain, then attends the annual NATO summit in Vilnius and finishes up with a stop in the alliance's newest member Finland.

Finland and Sweden both dropped their official neutrality to request NATO entry in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Biden sees the bloc's expansion and its mammoth efforts to arm and support Ukraine's forces as a strategic defeat for Moscow - and his own biggest diplomatic achievement.

But expansion of NATO requires unanimous ratification from the existing 31 members. Unlike Finland, which won quick approval from the world's most powerful defensive alliance, Sweden's entry remains held up by two members, Türkiye and Hungary.

Biden and Kristersson will reiterate "their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible", the White House said in a statement.

"I am delighted that President Biden is inviting us to a meeting next week, before the NATO summit in Vilnius the following week," Kristersson said in a statement. "The focus of the visit will be on Sweden's NATO accession."

In addition to discussing efforts to bolster Ukraine during its difficult counteroffensive to oust Russian troops occupying swaths of the east and south of the country, the two leaders will also talk about transatlantic coordination on China, climate change and emerging technologies.