Biden, Erdogan discuss Ukraine grain exports: White House

NUSA DUA: US President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday (Nov 15) discussed a deadly bombing in Istanbul and international efforts to export Ukrainian grain, the White House said.

The two leaders talked on the margins of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, touching on several of the issues at the heart of the close, but often contentious US-Turkish relationship.

In a readout, the White House said Biden expressed "deep condolences" for the deaths of six people in a bomb attack in a busy street in Istanbul on Sunday, underlining that "we stand with our NATO ally".

The Turkish government blames the attack on a Kurdish militant group, the PKK, which has denied involvement. On Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu refused to accept condolences issued by the US embassy, saying Washington helps to arm Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

"We do not accept the US embassy's message of condolences. We reject it," he said.